Short Interest in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Expands By 38.8%

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the April 29th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock opened at $52.41 on Monday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a one year low of $36.92 and a one year high of $53.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.84 and its 200 day moving average is $48.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 41,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period.

