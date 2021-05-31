Short Interest in Kahoot! AS (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Expands By 40.0%

Kahoot! AS (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 489,800 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the April 29th total of 349,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days.

OTCMKTS:KHOTF traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $8.12. The stock had a trading volume of 43,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,461. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.14. Kahoot! AS has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $16.34.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kahoot! AS in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Kahoot! AS operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and play learning games. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; Actimo, an employee engagement platform which connects and engages Organizations work teams; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

