Short Interest in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) Increases By 40.9%

Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the April 29th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE KNL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.00. 18,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,956. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.18 and a beta of 2.05. Knoll has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $26.07.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Knoll had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $264.20 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

In other news, major shareholder Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 789,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $18,366,872.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,872,916 shares of company stock worth $43,968,438 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Knoll by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,823,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,126,000 after purchasing an additional 191,686 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Knoll by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,668,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,051,000 after purchasing an additional 211,565 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in Knoll by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,023,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,403,000 after purchasing an additional 65,662 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Knoll in the 1st quarter worth about $16,242,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Knoll by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,937,000 after purchasing an additional 85,103 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

