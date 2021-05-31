Short Interest in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Expands By 38.5%

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 183,600 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the April 29th total of 132,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHH. Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new position in Mastech Digital in the first quarter valued at $2,951,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastech Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastech Digital by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 287,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastech Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Mastech Digital by 361.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHH traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.76. 589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,105. Mastech Digital has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $29.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.34. The firm has a market cap of $180.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $49.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

