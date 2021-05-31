Short Interest in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Expands By 38.5%

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 183,600 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the April 29th total of 132,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHH. Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new position in Mastech Digital in the first quarter valued at $2,951,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastech Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastech Digital by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 287,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastech Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Mastech Digital by 361.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.37% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MHH traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.76. 589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,105. Mastech Digital has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $29.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.34. The firm has a market cap of $180.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
About Mastech Digital
Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
