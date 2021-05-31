Short Interest in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Rises By 38.5%

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the April 29th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 946,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In other NeoPhotonics news, CFO Elizabeth Lynne Eby sold 90,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $814,116.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 450,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,833.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 21,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $267,338.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 508,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,327,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,771 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,239. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 379,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Finally, Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NPTN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

NPTN traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $10.21. The company had a trading volume of 364,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,947. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average of $10.39. The company has a market capitalization of $524.08 million, a P/E ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NeoPhotonics has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $14.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.93 million. Research analysts predict that NeoPhotonics will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

