Short Interest in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Grows By 39.0%

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 103,300 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the April 29th total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 379,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000.

NAD stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.68. The stock had a trading volume of 415,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,345. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%.

About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

