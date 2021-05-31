Short Interest in Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) Expands By 40.2%

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 283,400 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the April 29th total of 202,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:PTRS opened at $7.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.16 million and a PE ratio of 32.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Partners Bancorp has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $8.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.99.

Get Partners Bancorp alerts:

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.79 million during the quarter. Partners Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 6.77%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Partners Bancorp by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in Partners Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $888,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Partners Bancorp by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Partners Bancorp by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 491,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 71,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Partners Bancorp by 768.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Partners Bancorp Company Profile

Partners Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Bank of Delmarva that provides financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers checking, money market, checking, savings, cash management, NOW, and IRA accounts, as well as time deposits; and remote deposit capture and mobile deposit services.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Partners Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.