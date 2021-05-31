Short Interest in QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Increases By 41.7%

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 368,300 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the April 29th total of 259,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of QuickLogic by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of QuickLogic by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of QuickLogic by 63,700.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 17,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QUIK opened at $6.19 on Monday. QuickLogic has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.39. The firm has a market cap of $70.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 2.43.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 111.00% and a negative return on equity of 70.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QuickLogic will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital upgraded QuickLogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

