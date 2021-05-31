Short Interest in Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Expands By 41.3%

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 877,300 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the April 29th total of 620,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 250.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMEGF opened at $31.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.78. Siemens Energy has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $42.06.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMEGF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

