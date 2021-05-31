Short Interest in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Grows By 41.9%

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 245,800 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the April 29th total of 173,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAMG. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 37.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 751,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,802,000 after buying an additional 206,046 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 509,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,082,000 after buying an additional 120,217 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the fourth quarter valued at $884,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 17.4% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 60,541 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 594,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 52,298 shares during the period. 46.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock opened at $15.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $229.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.72. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 6.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

