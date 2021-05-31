Short Interest in Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Grows By 37.5%

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the April 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMSMY opened at $12.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.68 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.51. Sims has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $13.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sims from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, China, Turkey, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

