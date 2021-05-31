ShowHand (HAND) One Day Volume Tops $396.00

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 45.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One ShowHand coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ShowHand has a market capitalization of $207,408.94 and $396.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ShowHand has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ShowHand alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00083385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005143 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00019963 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.92 or 0.01043116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,574.26 or 0.09736794 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00091434 BTC.

About ShowHand

HAND is a coin. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 coins. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShowHand is a decentralized gaming platform combined with an instant payment method that uses blockchain technology. The ShowHand platform offers the users the chance to review the code to confirm is not rigged due to be open-source and also is a traditional gaming platform that allows the users to play a variety of games Poker, BlackJack and Baccarat. On the other side of the project, the payment method acts as a faster mechanism to the payments & rewards, eliminates the high fees and rejected payments. The HAND token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token used to play in games, reward players and acts as a payment method. “

ShowHand Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ShowHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShowHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.