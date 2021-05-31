ShowHand Price Up 5% Over Last Week (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. During the last seven days, ShowHand has traded 5% higher against the dollar. ShowHand has a total market capitalization of $149,794.45 and approximately $156.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShowHand coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00078385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00018324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $327.58 or 0.00913048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,356.22 or 0.09354730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00088370 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand (CRYPTO:HAND) is a coin. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 coins. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShowHand is a decentralized gaming platform combined with an instant payment method that uses blockchain technology. The ShowHand platform offers the users the chance to review the code to confirm is not rigged due to be open-source and also is a traditional gaming platform that allows the users to play a variety of games Poker, BlackJack and Baccarat. On the other side of the project, the payment method acts as a faster mechanism to the payments & rewards, eliminates the high fees and rejected payments. The HAND token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token used to play in games, reward players and acts as a payment method. “

ShowHand Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

