Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SMEGF shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

SMEGF opened at $31.85 on Monday. Siemens Energy has a 12 month low of $20.65 and a 12 month high of $42.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.78.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.