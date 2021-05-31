Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Director Sells C$48,000.00 in Stock

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total transaction of C$48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,900 shares in the company, valued at C$3,454,400.

Paula Jourdain Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 9,000 shares of Sienna Senior Living stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.20, for a total transaction of C$145,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 4,000 shares of Sienna Senior Living stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.98, for a total transaction of C$63,920.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 4,000 shares of Sienna Senior Living stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.34, for a total transaction of C$57,374.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of Sienna Senior Living stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total transaction of C$42,612.90.

Shares of TSE:SIA traded up C$0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting C$16.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,754. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.55, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.32. Sienna Senior Living Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.31.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -528.81%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SIA shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Laurentian lifted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.75 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.48.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

