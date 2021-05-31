Silver Elephant Mining (OTCMKTS:SILEF) Trading Down 3.4%

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF)’s stock price traded down 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.26. 1,560,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the average session volume of 562,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.33.

Silver Elephant Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SILEF)

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral and energy projects. It holds a 100% interest in the Gibellini vanadium project, which is located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also owns a 100% interest in the Titan vanadium-titanium-iron property located in Ontario, Canada; a 100% interest in the Ulaan Ovoo coal property located in Selenge province, Mongolia; and a 100% interest in the Chandgana Tal coal property and Khavtgai Uul coal property located in Khentii province, Mongolia, as well as holds 100% interest in the Sunawayo silver-zinc-lead, and the Triunfo gold-silver-zinc properties located in Bolivia.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Elephant Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Elephant Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.