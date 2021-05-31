Simple Software Solutions Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Over the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a market capitalization of $344,972.66 and $94.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00030078 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000186 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Profile

SSS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,831,460 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

