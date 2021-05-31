Sino Agro Food, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sino Agro Food, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the April 29th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:SIAF opened at $0.09 on Monday. Sino Agro Food has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11.
Sino Agro Food Company Profile
