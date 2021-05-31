Sino Agro Food, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sino Agro Food, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the April 29th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SIAF opened at $0.09 on Monday. Sino Agro Food has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11.

Sino Agro Food Company Profile

Sino Agro Food, Inc operates as an agriculture technology and natural food holding company in the People Republic of China. The company's products include live prawns, live eels, whole beef cattle, and packaged beef meat. It is also involved in the bulk and concentrated livestock feed producing and manufacturing; production of organic fertilizers; distribution of beef meat; and technology engineering consulting and services.

