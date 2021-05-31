SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) Short Interest Update

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the April 29th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SJM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

SJM stock opened at $4.64 on Monday. SJM has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $5.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average is $4.66.

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segments. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations, as well as operates satellite casinos.

