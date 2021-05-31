SKALE Network Market Capitalization Achieves $416.70 Million (SKL)

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. SKALE Network has a total market cap of $416.70 million and approximately $135.03 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded 40% higher against the US dollar. One SKALE Network coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00001180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SKALE Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00082614 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00019624 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.06 or 0.01018341 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,510.34 or 0.09531183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00091174 BTC.

SKALE Network Coin Profile

SKL is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,072,194,681 coins and its circulating supply is 958,853,025 coins. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network . SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

SKALE Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKALE Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SKALE Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SKALE Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SKALE Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.