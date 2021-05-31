Skeena Resources (OTCMKTS:SKREF) Shares Up 8.1%

Skeena Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SKREF) shares shot up 8.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.19. 128,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 90,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Separately, Clarus Securities increased their target price on Skeena Resources from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.56.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

