SkinCoin Market Capitalization Hits $163,463.32 (SKIN)

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded up 24% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. During the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. One SkinCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SkinCoin has a total market capitalization of $163,463.32 and $16,324.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00086292 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00019068 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.64 or 0.01027058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.38 or 0.09606550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00091388 BTC.

SkinCoin Coin Profile

SkinCoin (CRYPTO:SKIN) is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

Buying and Selling SkinCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SkinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SkinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

