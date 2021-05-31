Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Purchased by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,087 shares during the period. Skyline Champion accounts for approximately 2.1% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Skyline Champion worth $14,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 2,684.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,695,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,868 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 860,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,615,000 after acquiring an additional 399,628 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,879,000 after acquiring an additional 240,620 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 720,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,307,000 after acquiring an additional 180,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 906,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,040,000 after acquiring an additional 118,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SKY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Shares of NYSE:SKY traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,122. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.31 and a fifty-two week high of $53.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 2.19.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.23. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $447.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 121,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $5,948,623.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 381,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,619,813.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 368,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $16,161,312.15. Insiders have sold 738,616 shares of company stock worth $33,828,437 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

