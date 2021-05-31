Smartshare Trading Up 17.4% This Week (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 31st. In the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $859,537.24 and approximately $113,518.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00040212 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00039512 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000180 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

