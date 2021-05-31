Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMFKY. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMFKY opened at $53.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $54.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $2.3564 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Smurfit Kappa Group’s payout ratio is 55.60%.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

