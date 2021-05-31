SnowGem (XSG) Price Down 13.2% Over Last Week

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002018 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 139% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.