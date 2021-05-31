SnowSwap (SNOW) Price Hits $11.63 on Exchanges

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $3.61 million and approximately $170,443.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for about $11.63 or 0.00030885 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00060768 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.39 or 0.00306537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.24 or 0.00191904 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.32 or 0.00975810 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00033611 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,618 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

