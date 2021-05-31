Space Cow Boy Price Tops $4.86 on Exchanges (SCB)

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Space Cow Boy coin can now be purchased for about $4.86 or 0.00013557 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Space Cow Boy has traded 35.7% higher against the dollar. Space Cow Boy has a total market cap of $158,785.80 and $5,509.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Space Cow Boy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00078385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00018324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.58 or 0.00913048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,356.22 or 0.09354730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00088370 BTC.

About Space Cow Boy

SCB is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 82,315 coins and its circulating supply is 32,647 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Buying and Selling Space Cow Boy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Space Cow Boy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Space Cow Boy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Space Cow Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Space Cow Boy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.