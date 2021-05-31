SparksPay Reaches Market Capitalization of $41,231.82 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 40.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. SparksPay has a total market cap of $41,231.82 and approximately $61.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 37.3% higher against the US dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000079 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004378 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000191 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,014,791 coins and its circulating supply is 9,917,405 coins. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

