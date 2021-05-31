Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Price Target Raised to C$8.00

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 62.60% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Spartan Delta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.64.

Shares of SDE stock traded up C$0.09 on Monday, reaching C$4.92. 42,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,014. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.80. Spartan Delta has a 52 week low of C$2.00 and a 52 week high of C$5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.11, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$62.36 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spartan Delta will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

