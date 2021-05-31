Spartan Protocol Hits Market Cap of $10.38 Million (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000869 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. Spartan Protocol has a market cap of $10.38 million and $997,650.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00060172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.29 or 0.00305720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.56 or 0.00191438 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003768 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $359.18 or 0.00960811 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00033166 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 31,964,521 coins. The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

