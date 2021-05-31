SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,956 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $178.38. 9,968,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,288,971. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.04 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

