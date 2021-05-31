SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) is Pitcairn Co.’s 10th Largest Position

Pitcairn Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 472,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,348 shares during the period. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of Pitcairn Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Pitcairn Co. owned approximately 2.18% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $17,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 7,679 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $528,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3,937.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 20,750 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $408,000.

Shares of GWX stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $39.31. 313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,219. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.54. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $26.90 and a 1 year high of $39.63.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

