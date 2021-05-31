Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Short Interest Up 39.1% in May

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the April 29th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:SPE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.38. The stock had a trading volume of 29,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,715. Special Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average is $14.36.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th.
About Special Opportunities Fund
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
