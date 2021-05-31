Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Trading 5.7% Higher This Week

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004639 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00074221 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00048469 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.54 or 0.00276632 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00044382 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00008722 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.