Spectrum (SPT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $7,979.00

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 31st. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $34,096.44 and $7,979.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrum coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Spectrum has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $190.94 or 0.00508486 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006405 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00010961 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000232 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

