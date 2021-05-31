Spendcoin Price Reaches $0.0293 on Major Exchanges (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 31st. Spendcoin has a total market cap of $76.08 million and $723.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spendcoin has traded down 44.5% against the dollar. One Spendcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00082614 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00019624 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $375.06 or 0.01018341 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,510.34 or 0.09531183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00091174 BTC.

About Spendcoin

Spendcoin (SPND) is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

