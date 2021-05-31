SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of SPX FLOW worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SPX FLOW by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,433,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,864,000 after buying an additional 375,264 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,871,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 157,943 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 217,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLOW opened at $68.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.81. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $71.62.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.62 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

FLOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

SPX FLOW Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

