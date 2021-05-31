StableUSD Trading Down 1.2% This Week (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 31st. In the last week, StableUSD has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. StableUSD has a total market cap of $522,166.10 and approximately $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StableUSD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00078385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00018324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.58 or 0.00913048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,356.22 or 0.09354730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00088370 BTC.

About StableUSD

StableUSD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io . The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog . StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling StableUSD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

