StableXSwap Trading 13.5% Higher This Week (STAX)

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One StableXSwap coin can currently be bought for about $1.73 or 0.00004836 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StableXSwap has a total market cap of $23.68 million and approximately $3,518.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, StableXSwap has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,072.18 or 1.00543405 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00035899 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00011046 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00084557 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001105 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

StableXSwap Profile

StableXSwap (CRYPTO:STAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

