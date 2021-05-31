Stakinglab Reaches One Day Volume of $3.00 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. In the last week, Stakinglab has traded 22% lower against the dollar. Stakinglab has a total market cap of $728.12 and approximately $3.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakinglab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00025701 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000836 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001625 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003161 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Stakinglab Profile

LABX is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

