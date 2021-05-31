Standard Tokenization Protocol One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.59 Million (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. In the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0512 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market capitalization of $57.45 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00084941 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00019510 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.15 or 0.01023781 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,627.68 or 0.09617891 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00091833 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CRYPTO:STPT) is a coin. It launched on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,059,889 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

