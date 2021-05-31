Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Increased by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,040 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $113.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.29. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.06 and a 52-week high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

