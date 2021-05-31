State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Shares of State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) rose 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.50 and last traded at $45.50. Approximately 225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.96.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in State Bank of India stock. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in State Bank of India were worth $16,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

State Bank of India provides various banking products and services to individuals, commercial enterprises, corporates, public bodies, and institutional customers in India and internationally. The company operates through Treasury, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, Insurance Business, and Other Banking Business segments.

