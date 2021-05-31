State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 531,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,050 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Ventas worth $28,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 132,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 325,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,972,000 after buying an additional 118,975 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

In related news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $482,793.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $295,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,516 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas stock opened at $55.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.66. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of -221.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.27.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

Several analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp upgraded Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ventas from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.