State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,458 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,596 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Teladoc Health worth $25,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,610,161,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 3,436,600 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $644,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,001 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,824,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $564,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,238,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,444,000 after acquiring an additional 996,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

TDOC opened at $150.58 on Monday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.74 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of -29.24 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $579,597.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,958 shares in the company, valued at $13,609,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 695 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $155,874.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,449.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 505,781 shares of company stock worth $94,244,526 in the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.77.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

