State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,574 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of M&T Bank worth $26,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank stock opened at $160.69 on Monday. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.48 and a fifty-two week high of $168.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

MTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.29.

In related news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

