State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $30,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $89.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.46. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 20.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

Separately, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

