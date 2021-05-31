State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,511 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Realty Income worth $27,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $68.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 70.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.84. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $54.65 and a one year high of $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.19%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.