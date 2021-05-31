State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $27.67 Million Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Yum China worth $27,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $270,868,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,130,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828,377 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $79,643,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $69,062,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Yum China by 95,359.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 975,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,697,000 after purchasing an additional 974,577 shares during the period. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUMC opened at $67.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.81. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.11 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.83 and its 200-day moving average is $59.73.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on YUMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yum China has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.34.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

